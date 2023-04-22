Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Exelon by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after buying an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Exelon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

