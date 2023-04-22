Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 687 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

LPLA opened at $203.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

