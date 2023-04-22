The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

