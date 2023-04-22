Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dillard’s worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dillard’s by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $313.07 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

