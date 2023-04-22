Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $373.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.58.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

