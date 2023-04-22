Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 561 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

