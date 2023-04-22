Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,542 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

