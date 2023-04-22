Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $35.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

