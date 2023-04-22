Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 688.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Olin stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.