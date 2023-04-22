W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $670.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

