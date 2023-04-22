Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1,447.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,965 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RRX opened at $128.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.