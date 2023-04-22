Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 475 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of DD opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

