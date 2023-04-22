Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $138.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

