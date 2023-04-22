Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IRM opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

