Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

STZ opened at $226.44 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.62.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

