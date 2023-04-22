Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of HF Sinclair worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DINO. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

