Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

