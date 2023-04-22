Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.71 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

