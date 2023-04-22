Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,470 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.



