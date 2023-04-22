Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

REXR opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after purchasing an additional 236,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

