ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 76,033 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

