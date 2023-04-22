ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Franklin Electric worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

