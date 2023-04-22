Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

