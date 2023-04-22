Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,625.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,550.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,816.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,888.76.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.