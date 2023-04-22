Profund Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

