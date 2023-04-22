Profund Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

