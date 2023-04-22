Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,789,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 112,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,182,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 253,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

