Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,231 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

