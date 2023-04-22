Profund Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,262,384 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,114 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.71. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $95.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.