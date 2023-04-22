Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.