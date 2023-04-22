Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

