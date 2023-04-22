Profund Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Alkermes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alkermes by 56.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.38 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

