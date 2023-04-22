Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,370 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

