Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 236.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

