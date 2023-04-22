Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $463.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at $108,221,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,705 shares of company stock worth $44,122,643. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

