Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 539 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 331,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.4 %

BTI stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

