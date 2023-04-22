Profund Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $236.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

