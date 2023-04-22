HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

