Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,605,000 after buying an additional 253,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 334.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

