Profund Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

First Horizon Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

