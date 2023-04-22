Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,180,000 after buying an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $249.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

