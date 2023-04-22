Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 582,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,827,000 after buying an additional 294,235 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FMX. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 49.00%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

