Profund Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

See Also

