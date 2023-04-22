Profund Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Evergy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Evergy by 195.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

