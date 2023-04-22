TD Cowen Lowers Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $564.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $577.00 to $564.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.24.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $450.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

