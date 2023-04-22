Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

