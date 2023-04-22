Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

