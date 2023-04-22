Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

