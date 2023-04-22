Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 231 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $517.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.97 and a 200 day moving average of $458.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.