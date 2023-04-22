Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

NYSE KEY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

